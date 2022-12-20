ACE selects Topsoe as low carbon technology provider for proposed $7.5B clean hydrogen-ammonia project

Ascension Clean Energy (ACE), a joint venture led by Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW), selected Topsoe to provide licensing, engineering, proprietary hardware, and catalyst for its planned world-scale clean energy production and export facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana.

The projected $7.5-billion project is expected to produce 7.2 million metric tons of low-carbon ammonia annually with Topsoe’s integrated blue hydrogen and ammonia solutions, including SynCOR autothermal reforming (ATR) technology. This technology is targeting a reduction of up to 98% of all CO 2 , which is contracted to be permanently sequestered by Denbury Carbon Solutions.





The planned location for the ACE project is a 1700-acre industrial site on the West bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. This site is ideally located near feedstock pipelines and existing infrastructure, with direct access to the Mississippi River. The project is expected to create 350 permanent, full-time jobs.

A final investment decision regarding ACE is expected in 2024.