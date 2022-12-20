Rolls-Royce UltraFan technology demonstrator build complete; ready to test with 100% SAF

Rolls-Royce has completed building and is preparing to test its UltraFan technology demonstrator. (Earlier post.) The demonstrator engine was transported from the build workshop and into Testbed 80 in Derby, UK where it was mounted in preparation for testing.





The first test of the demonstrator is expected to take place early next year and will be operated using 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

The next stage will be to see UltraFan run for the first time on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel in 2023, proving the technology is ready to support more sustainable flight in the future. —Chris Cholerton, President of Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace

The engine is the basis for a potential new family of UltraFan engines able to power both narrowbody and widebody aircraft and deliver a 25% fuel efficiency improvement compared with the first generation of Trent engines.

UltraFan offers a variety of sustainability solutions that will support the journey to net zero aviation. In the nearer term, there are options to transfer technologies from the UltraFan development program to current Trent engines to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reductions in emissions. In the longer term, UltraFan’s scalable technology from ~25,000-110,000lb thrust delivers the potential further to improve fuel efficiency of both narrowbody and widebody aircraft by up to 10%.

Testbed 80, the world’s largest and smartest testbed, was designed and built especially to accommodate the size and technical complexity of the UltraFan demonstrator. It was opened in 2020 and has already completed many hours of experimental engine testing.

The UltraFan technology demonstrator program has been supported by the UK’s Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, the EU’s Clean Sky programs plus LuFo and the State of Brandenburg in Germany.