European Lithium executes binding lithium offtake agreement with BMW; advance payment of US$15M

European Lithium signed a binding long term lithium offtake agreement via its wholly-owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium AT GmbH with BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide (LiOH) from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project underground mine in Austria.

ECM has granted BMW the first right to purchase 100% of the LiOH produced from the identified resources at Wolfsberg. BMW will make an advance payment of US$15 million to ECM to be repaid through equal set offs against LiOH delivered to BMW.

The supply of lithium hydroxide product is expected to begin in 2026 and continue for 6 years until 2031, at which time the Offtake Agreement can be extended for 3 years. Pricing will be based on fast market spot prices for lithium hydroxide with a discount applied.

The agreement envisions a total of approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide, commencing in the first year with 5,000 metric tonnes and 9,000 metric tonnes each year thereafter.

Securing its first offtake is a key milestone which will allow the European Lithium to focus on the final steps of development and construction of the Wolfsberg Project while it looks to the future and builds a portfolio of prospective battery metals projects located in Europe.





The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The project is located 20 km east of Wolfsberg, an industrial town, with established infrastructure, including access to the European motorway and railway network.





The project comprises 22 original and 32 overlapping exploration licences and a mining licence over 11 mining areas issued by the Austrian mining authority. All exploration licences are extended by the mining authority until 31 December 2024. The mining licence can be held in perpetuity provided its conditions are maintained.

Background. The project site was discovered by Minerex, an Austrian government company. Following exploration, technical and commercial studies, a pre-feasibility study was completed in 1987. Minerex completed exploration work that comprised initial surface geology mapping, 9,940m³ of surface trenches, 17,000m of diamond drilling from surface and underground and 1,400m of underground access decline and drifts. Trial mining was succesfully undertaken by Boliden Contech.

Due to low lithium prices and demand, the Austrian Government decided not to develop the project and closed Minerex. The Project was transferred to Bleiberger Bergwerksunion (BBU), a government-owned lead-zinc miner.

In 1991, Austria closed BBU and sold the project to Kärntner Montanindustrie GmbH (KMI), a private mining company. KMI carried out all the necessary work specified by the Austrian mining authorities to maintain the mine and exploration licenses in good order.

In 2011, KMI was granted a mining license for the Project. Global Strategic Metals (GSM) and Exchange Minerals (through jointly-owned subsidiary ECM Lithium AT GmbH), acquired the project from KMI for €9.7 million plus 20% VAT. GSM spent a further €1.83 million on exploration and development including drilling, a scoping study and the extraction of two 500 tonne bulk samples in October 2013.

After several market machinations over the following years, (de-listing, de-merging, reverse takeover, re-listing), European Lithium is now pushing for the development of the project, with the support of the EU and Horizon 2020.