LAWA takes delivery of its first heavy-duty electric truck, a Nikola Tre for LAX

21 December 2022

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has taken delivery of its first heavy-duty battery-electric vehicle, marking a step in the airport’s transition to a fully electric fleet. The Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) semi-style tractor will be used to move paving equipment, transport construction materials and pull other heavy equipment at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) worksites.

LAWA says it is the first government entity to take delivery of a Nikola Tre BEV, which is part of the airport’s plan to fully transition its vehicle fleet to all-electric. This also is the first zero-emission Class 8 tractor in the City of Los Angeles municipal fleet.

The Nikola Tre BEV has a range of up to 330 miles on a single charge of its 733 kWh battery pack, and will use a new 75kW DC charging station being installed at LAX. The LAWA purchase qualified for a $120,000 rebate via the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project. The truck is expected to have significantly reduced maintenance and fuel costs compared with a similarly equipped internal combustion unit.

LAWA is committed to transitioning 100% of its sedan fleet to electric vehicles by 2031, and has adopted a zero-emission-first purchasing policy for other light-duty vehicles in its fleet of more than 1,100 vehicles.

Currently, 41% of LAWA’s fleet is powered by alternative fuel, including 120 electric vehicle sedans, 20 articulating electric airfield buses and the addition of the heavy-duty Nikola Tre BEV.

Other fully electric vehicles currently in LAWA’s fleet, or on order for delivery, include 26 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks, 10 Ford Mach E sedans, 32 new Class 4-8 trucks and up to 27 electric buses.

