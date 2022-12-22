Ebusco reveals extremely lightweight Ebusco 3.0 articulated 18-meter electric bus

Ebusco, a developer of electric buses and charging systems, revealed the first Ebusco 3.0 18-meter bus. With a starting weight of just 14,500 kg, the bus is ground-breaking in terms of weight.





Combining the lightweight body with efficient battery packs of 350+ and 500+ kWh, the Ebusco 3.0 18-meter has a range of up to 700 kilometers on a single charge and has a maximum capacity of 150 passengers.

Due to the floor-integrated batteries, the 3.0 18-meter bus has a very low centre of gravity, which has a positive effect on driver handling and passenger comfort.

Ebusco again opted for cobalt-free LFP batteries because of safety, ethical and durability considerations.

Because of the lightweight structure, all axles can be equipped with a single tire. This makes it possible to create an extra-wide aisle from front to rear with a width of 90 centimeters, which increases the flow throughout the bus and makes the bus extra accessible also for people with physical disabilities, and for strollers.

The composite side walls are injected with a foam that provides high thermal insulation. This high insulation value further reduces the energy consumption of the cooling and heating system and therefore has a positive effect on the range of the bus. The composition of composite and foam also ensures higher passenger comfort and extra safety due to the strength properties of composite.

Ebusco has already received several orders for this bus over the past year, including orders from Oslo, Orebro Lan, Rouen and Vaxjo. In 2023, Ebusco will further scale up production with a dedicated line for articulated bus models to meet demand.