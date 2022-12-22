Fulcrum BioEnergy successfully produces first low-carbon synthetic crude oil from landfill waste at its Sierra BioFuels Plant

Fulcrum BioEnergy, a clean energy company pioneering the creation of renewable, drop-in transportation fuels from landfill waste, successfully produced a low-carbon synthetic crude oil using landfill waste as a feedstock at its Sierra BioFuels Plant, the world’s first commercial-scale landfill waste-to-fuels plant.

After more than a decade of dedication and perseverance, successfully creating a low-carbon fuel entirely from landfill waste validates the strength of our process and our partners’ unwavering belief in and support for our business model. As we continue to work to address global environmental challenges and advance our development program, we aim to replicate our success at Sierra with cost-efficient net-zero carbon plants nationally and ultimately around the globe. —Eric Pryor, Fulcrum’s President and C

Fulcrum has entered into strategic partnerships with major airlines and other offtake partners to purchase its renewable fuel. By producing a synthetic crude oil product, which can then be further refined into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Fulcrum has demonstrated its process and is preparing to supply its strategic partners with SAF that it expects will be net-zero carbon when compared on a lifecycle basis to traditional petroleum-based jet fuel.

This is a significant accomplishment for Fulcrum and the aviation industry. We look forward to advancing our collaboration with Fulcrum to increase the supply of sustainable aviation fuel. —United Airlines Ventures Managing Director Andrew Chang

Fulcrum has spent more than a decade and significant capital developing a process—using gasification and Fischer-Tropsch technologies—to transform a true waste product into a valuable low-carbon transportation fuel for the aviation industry.





Sierra Biofuels plant block diagram. Source: Fulcrum BioEnergy

Fulcrum expects to utilize a standardized, scalable, low-cost approach for larger future projects replicating the successful process at Sierra, which is backed by patents and capitalizes on the intellectual property developed by the Company in its engineering and start-up operations of this first-of-its-kind plant.

The company has identified and is making progress on its planned growth program, which Fulcrum expects will have the capacity to produce approximately 400 million gallons of net-zero carbon transportation fuel annually. The company’s development program includes the Centerpoint BioFuels Plant in Gary, Indiana, the Trinity Fuels Plant in the Texas Gulf Coast region and the NorthPoint project in the United Kingdom.