KAUST, Aramco team develops 3D hierarchically porous MoS2 foam as high-rate and stable lithium-ion battery anode
23 December 2022
Researchers at KAUST and Aramco have developed a three-dimensional molybdenum disulfide foam with a structural hierarchy across seven orders of magnitude. The foam provides an interpenetrating network for efficient charge transport, rapid ion diffusion, and mechanically resilient and chemically stable support for electrochemical reactions.
The extraordinary electrochemical performance of molybdenum disulfide foam outperforms most reported molybdenum disulfide-based Lithium-ion battery anodes and state-of-the-art materials. An open-access paper on the work is published in Nature Communications.
The self-assembling foam features a complex hierarchical structure that allows it to repeatedly soak up and then release large quantities of lithium ions with ease. The material could become a key component of fast-charging, long-lived lithium batteries.
(a) The manufacturing scheme illustrates the EHD setup and the structural evolution of the MoS2 foam. (b) Demonstration of up-scalable manufacturing of MoS2 foam on a 4-inch copper (Cu) substrate that comprises structural hierarchies over seven orders of magnitude, including (c) interconnected porous networks, (d) architected structure, (e) vortical truss unit cell, (f) nanopores and struts, (g) intertwined MoS2 sheets, (h) tears and holes on the basal plane, and (i) S vacancies. Wei et al.
The inorganic substance molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) has been earmarked as a promising potential lithium-ion battery (LIB) anode material. Typically, however, MoS2 consists of atomically thin 2D layers, stacked like sheets of paper. This brittle, layered structure lacks electrochemical stability and limits lithium-ion diffusion into and out of the material, explains Xuan Wei, lead author.
The team sought to convert 2D MoS2 nanosheets into a robust 3D material suited to battery anode use. After testing dozens of conditions, the team eventually hit upon a setup in which the nanosheets form an organized stable 3D foam.
The foam possesses a highly ordered hierarchical structure, from nanoscopic structural elements up to characteristics visible to the naked eye. These features were essential to the material’s excellent battery anode performance, which the team showed maintained a high lithium capacity over time. LIB anodes must withstand repeated swelling and shrinking as a large amount of lithium is absorbed and then released over each battery discharge/recharge cycle.
Resources
Wei, X., Lin, CC., Wu, C. et al. (2022) “Three-dimensional hierarchically porous MoS2 foam as high-rate and stable lithium-ion battery anode.” Nat Commun 13, 6006 doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-33790-z
Lots of molybdenum based Li-ion batteries lately.
I wonder why investing in chemistries that can't scale...
Posted by: peskanov | 23 December 2022 at 02:58 AM
Maybe this research is more scalable.
“ Iron Sulfide Na2FeS2 as Positive Electrode Material with High Capacity and Reversibility Derived from Anion–Cation Redox in All-Solid-State Sodium Batteries”
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202203383
Posted by: Gryf | 23 December 2022 at 08:49 AM
The company which has caught my eye over the last year or so is SVolt.
As the biggest battery company in the world in CATL, it is sometimes a bit difficult to sort out which new and newish techs are going into which product, especially when your Mandarin is as fluent as mine! ;-)
I am particularly interested in their cobalt free designs, which may or may not be what is going to go into Stellantis's cars, I can't work it out, not a big name in the US with only FIAT there, but massive in Europe.
Here are a couple of links, which hopefully will get past the anti spam here:
https://insideevs.com/news/424185/svolt-cobalt-free-li-ion-battery/
https://insideevs.com/news/520236/stellantis-use-svolt-batteries-2025/
Over the last two or three days, there has also been releases about their 'armour' batteries, ultra safe LFP, where they reckon that they have also managed decent range.
I dare not post links, or the anti spam will certainly kick in, but a quick google should turn up what they have released
Posted by: Davemart | 23 December 2022 at 12:30 PM
Sorry, sVolt is a spin off from Great Wall Motors, not CATL, with whom they had a long running dispute, now settled, I believe.
Posted by: Davemart | 23 December 2022 at 12:35 PM