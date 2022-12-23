All new vehicle sales in Oregon to be ZEVs by MY 2035

The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission adopted rules this week (3-1) to require all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in Oregon to be zero emissions (ZEVs) by 2035. These include both battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric vehicles, as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The commission is the policy and rulemaking board for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

New gasoline vehicles will still be allowed for sale through 2034. Oregon has also adopted the Low Emission Vehicle (LEV) program, which requires new light-duty vehicles to meet reduce emissions of criteria pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO), volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and oxides of nitrogen (NO x ) and air toxics.

Known as Advanced Clean Cars II, the set of rules builds on regulations in place since 2005. The new rule goes into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.

The new regulation also includes provisions to give the consumer assurance that these zero emission vehicles can be full replacements to gasoline vehicles.

DEQ is working with several state agencies, local governments, electric utilities and private businesses to develop a phased approach for a ZEV future. The Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to investing $100 million to build more electric vehicle charging stations along major transportation corridors and in rural and underserved areas of the state over the next five years. Educating the public about the benefits of ZEVs is also a priority.