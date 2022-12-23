Raven SR and Chart Industries to collaborate on hydrogen and carbon capture

Raven SR, a renewable fuels company, and Chart Industries will collaborate globally on the liquefaction, storage, and transportation of hydrogen as well as pure carbon dioxide produced from Raven SR’s non-combustion Steam/CO 2 Reformation process of converting waste to renewable fuel.

Raven SR produces transportation-grade hydrogen as well as Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), using local waste as a feedstock, including green waste, municipal solid waste, organic waste, and methane from municipal solid waste or stranded natural gas wells.

A byproduct of this process is captured CO 2 , which when liquefied is a commodity used for food and beverage production, fertilizer production, and other consumer applications. In addition, CO 2 can be a feedstock for concrete or alternative fuels such as eFuels.

By partnering with Chart Industries, Raven SR will be able to optimize our facilities’ production of clean fuels, strengthening both project deployment and regional fuel supply. As we expand globally, it is essential for Raven SR to collaborate with a world leader in hydrogen and carbon dioxide storage and transportation in order to increase energy efficiency throughout the supply chain. —Matt Murdock, CEO of Raven SR

Chart Industries is a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the clean energy and industrial gas markets. Its product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair.

The Raven SR technology is a non-combustion thermal, chemical reductive process that converts organic waste and landfill gas to hydrogen and Fischer-Tropsch synthetic fuels. Unlike other hydrogen production technologies, its Steam/CO 2 Reformation does not require fresh water as a feedstock.

The process is more efficient than conventional hydrogen production and can deliver fuel with low to negative carbon intensity. Additionally, Raven SR’s goal is to generate as much of its own power onsite as possible to reduce reliance on the power grid and be independent of the grid. Its modular design provides a scalable means to locally produce renewable hydrogen and synthetic liquid fuels from local waste.