Transport for Greater Manchester orders another 50 electric buses from Alexander Dennis; 100 total

NFI Group subsidiary Alexander Dennis has received an order for an additional 50 zero-emission double-deck buses from Transport for Greater Manchester, doubling the total on order for the franchised Bee Network bus system to 100.





These additional 50 British-built electric buses will enter service in parts of Bury, Rochdale and Oldham when the second tranche of franchising launches there in April 2024. The buses will be funded from the government’s City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The new buses, which are a new order adding to NFI’s backlog, follow an initial procurement of 50 buses for the first tranche of Bee Network services in Wigan and Bolton from September 2023, for which Go North West and Diamond has been confirmed as the appointed operator.

The BYD ADL Enviro400EV is the full-electric, zero-emission double deck bus from BYD and Alexander Dennis. Using the combination of BYD electric technology and batteries with bodywork and passenger-centric interior by ADL, the BYD ADL Enviro400EV is designed by ADL in the UK and BYD’s R&D Center in Shenzhen, China. The finished buses are assembled in Britain by ADL, just like all BYD ADL joint products.

The BYD ADL Enviro400EV uses BYD’s iron-phosphate battery technology.