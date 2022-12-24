Umicore, Nano One enter into non-exclusive Joint Development Agreement for process technology for high nickel cathode material

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
24 December 2022

Umicore, a circular materials technology company, and Nano One Materials Corp. signed a non-exclusive Joint Development Agreement (JDA) on production process technologies for cathode active materials (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries.

Under the agreement, Umicore will evaluate Nano One’s patented M2CAM (metal direct to cathode) One-Pot process technology with the intention to integrate it with Umicore’s proprietary process technology for the production of high nickel NMC (nickel, manganese, cobalt) CAM.

Nano One’s One Pot process basically combines nickel and cobalt with lithium carbonate. The mixture is then fired for a shorter amount of time before arriving at a monocrystalline powder product. The process foregoes using lithium hydroxide, which can be costly and energy intensive process to convert from lithium carbonate.

With the agreement both parties aim to leverage their respective technologies and know-how to further increase the throughput rate while reducing the costs and environmental footprint of CAM production.

The JDA has various phases and stage gates and is the result of evaluating Nano One’s process technology. The JDA, and any future licensing opportunities, are non-exclusive.

Posted on 24 December 2022 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials

