CerebrumX and Toyota partner to use connected vehicle data to reduce fleet management costs

CerebrumX Lab, an AI-driven automotive data services & management platform (earlier post), is partnering with Toyota to provide real-time insights aimed at making connected fleet operations safer and cost-effective. The partnership is focused on reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for fleets by utilizing embedded telematics data from participating Toyota vehicles to promote data-driven decision-making and upgraded performance.

With the potential access to millions of vehicles and owner-consented trips data, CerebrumX is currently working with fleet service providers across North America. The Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) collects and analyzes embedded data directly from participating Toyota connected vehicles to give its fleet manager customers visibility into real-time streaming telematics, vehicle health data, collisions, service warnings, driver behavior and performance.

ADLP further integrates this data with contextual information, such as weather, maps and traffic flow, to augment fleet managers’ capabilities with customized analytics and business-driven insights.

By leveraging the power of connected vehicle data, CerebrumX smart fleet management solution enables participating fleet managers to expand their vehicle portfolio to their Toyota connected vehicles and enjoy a range of benefits. Data allows easy identification of vehicle needs, optimal scheduling of maintenance appointments, management of fuel consumption, analysis of crash data, prevention of breakdowns, and more.

While these insights bring down fleet costs significantly, they also directly impact driver safety and overall productivity, enabling participating fleet managers to control real-time updates and reduce downtime to achieve lower cost of ownership.