Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT partner to expand fuel cell mobility adoption
Stellantis to acquire stake in Faurecia/Michelin hydrogen company Symbio

CerebrumX and Toyota partner to use connected vehicle data to reduce fleet management costs

26 December 2022

CerebrumX Lab, an AI-driven automotive data services & management platform (earlier post), is partnering with Toyota to provide real-time insights aimed at making connected fleet operations safer and cost-effective. The partnership is focused on reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for fleets by utilizing embedded telematics data from participating Toyota vehicles to promote data-driven decision-making and upgraded performance.

With the potential access to millions of vehicles and owner-consented trips data, CerebrumX is currently working with fleet service providers across North America. The Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) collects and analyzes embedded data directly from participating Toyota connected vehicles to give its fleet manager customers visibility into real-time streaming telematics, vehicle health data, collisions, service warnings, driver behavior and performance.

ADLP further integrates this data with contextual information, such as weather, maps and traffic flow, to augment fleet managers’ capabilities with customized analytics and business-driven insights.

By leveraging the power of connected vehicle data, CerebrumX smart fleet management solution enables participating fleet managers to expand their vehicle portfolio to their Toyota connected vehicles and enjoy a range of benefits. Data allows easy identification of vehicle needs, optimal scheduling of maintenance appointments, management of fuel consumption, analysis of crash data, prevention of breakdowns, and more.

While these insights bring down fleet costs significantly, they also directly impact driver safety and overall productivity, enabling participating fleet managers to control real-time updates and reduce downtime to achieve lower cost of ownership.

Posted on 26 December 2022 in Connected vehicles, Fleets, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)