Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT partner to expand fuel cell mobility adoption

Fukuoka Prefecture and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have entered a partnership agreement that includes jointly implementing initiatives to expand the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FC mobility) for vehicles in the logistics industry, public transportation, and official government use. The aim is to advance the development of a hydrogen society to achieve carbon neutrality.

Japan is positioning hydrogen as a key technology for carbon neutrality in its Green Growth Strategy. Fukuoka Prefecture also announced a new hydrogen strategy, the Fukuoka Prefecture Hydrogen Green Growth Strategy, in August of this year. As part of this, the prefectural government will conduct targeted initiatives toward “innovations in hydrogen generation,” including expanding the use of green hydrogen; “expansion of hydrogen use” in factories and mobility; and “concentration of hydrogen-related industries” through these activities.

The prefecture is particularly focusing on the early adoption of trucks and other commercial FC mobility options with stable, large-volume hydrogen requirements. The aim is to make hydrogen fuel more accessible to residents of the prefecture while expanding its use and promoting industrial and regional development.

CJPT is working on electrification and logistics efficiency as initiatives to accelerate the implementation and expansion of CASE technologies in society, help address social issues, and contribute to carbon neutrality. In terms of electrification, in addition to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), CJPT is also working to implement a commercial and public FC mobility plan that make electrified vehicles part of daily life to expand the use of hydrogen in light of Japan’s energy situation.

Specific initiatives under this partnership include working to expand the use of FC mobility further, starting with the adoption of light-duty FC electric trucks by logistics operators this financial year. In addition to increasing the adoption of light-duty FC electric trucks for distributing food, daily necessities, and other goods, the partnership will consider and plan a staged expansion of FC mobility over the medium to long term.

This will include use of fuel cell electric vehicles for official public duties such as garbage compactor trucks (trash collection) and ambulances. It will also include the adoption of large FC electric buses for regional transportation and small FC electric buses in regions with smaller populations. Finally, it will include development of infrastructure, etc. designed for heavy-duty FC mobility options, including using long-haul trucks on main arterial routes.