Faction introduces driverless delivery in SF Bay Area; Cocola Bakery first partner

Faction Technology, a driverless-technology company offering solutions that solve inefficiencies in micro-logistics and vehicles on demand, is bringing driverless delivery to portions of the San Francisco Bay Area. Faction’s first partner is Cocola Bakery, which is using Faction to deliver to its customers around the metro region.

Deliveries will be made in lightweight, electric vehicles based on three wheel EV platforms from Arcimoto and from ElectraMeccanica. Since July, Faction has made regular deliveries to the bakery’s customers; the company is now looking to add additional delivery partners in the coming months.





Faction D1 Cargo Vehicle based on the Arcimoto FUV platform

Equipped with Faction’s DriveLink and TeleAssist technologies, the company’s vehicle fleet combines autonomy with remote human teleoperation to carry out its deliveries.

Through this initial launch, Faction continues to develop the technology powering its remote and driverless delivery solutions. New customer routes are first qualified with vehicles using safety drivers, in addition to being supervised by TeleAssist operators. System performance and road data are collected during every delivery to aid Faction in consistently improving its technology and further expanding its services for Cocola Bakery and future customers.

Faction is expanding its delivery services within the San Francisco Bay Area, and is currently opening up driverless delivery for other partners starting at less than $2 per mile.