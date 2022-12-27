VIKINGBUS Danmark A/S orders 45 MAN Lion’s City 12 E electric buses

VIKINGBUS Danmark A/S has ordered 45 MAN Lion’s City 12 E electric buses, which will be on the road in Denmark’s capital city from next year.





The transport company won a tender to operate bus routes in Copenhagen from the Public Transport Authority (PTA) Movia and will in future operate routes in Denmark’s capital as well as on Frederiksberg, in Lyngby, Greve and Høje Taastrup.

VIKINGBUS Danmark A/S already has MAN eBuses in operation and has thus been able to gain experience with the modern city buses. Since last year, the company has been using a total of 12 MAN Lion’s City E on bus routes in the Danish cities of Odder and Skanderborg. VIKINGBUS Danmark A/S has also been relying on MAN in the coach sector for many years.

With the new order for 45 eBuses, VIKINGBUS has 86 MAN and NEOPLAN vehicles in its fleet.

The 45 newly ordered eBuses are not the first MAN Lion’s City E to make their rounds in Copenhagen; Anchersen A/S ordered 25 eBuses from MAN last year. These have already been delivered and will be used on Copenhagen’s central bus route 7A, which carries more than 4.3 million passengers every year.

Also, the Norwegian transport operator Unibuss recently ordered 76 MAN Lion’s City E.