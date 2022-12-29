Wärtsilä hybrid propulsion system with methanol engine to power four SAL heavy lift vessels; wind farm installations

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
29 December 2022

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its hybrid propulsion system for four new heavy lift vessels being built at the Wuhu Shipyard in China. The vessels have been contracted by SAL Heavy Lift GmbH, a German heavy lift and project cargo specialist and part of the Harren Group, in cooperation with its joint-venture partner, Netherlands-based Jumbo Shipping. There is an option for an additional two vessels. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in December 2022.

B1bdf60ed2d8e301_800x800ar

Wärtsilä’s hybrid system will feature a variable-speed Wärtsilä 32 main engine capable of operating with methanol fuel. This will therefore make these ships among the first to be prepared to operate on methanol, a clean burning sulfur-free alternative to conventional fossil-based marine fuels. They will also be the first methanol capable ships to employ a variable speed main engine in a hybrid installation.

W32-methanol-engine-hero-image.tmb-1920x690

The hybrid system also includes Energy Storage, a PTO/PTI generator and motor, a multidrive converter, and the Wärtsilä Energy Management System for controlling and optimiszing the hybrid operations.

The Energy Storage system will be based on Lithium-Titanium-Oxide (LTO) batteries, which can handle higher amounts of deep cycles than normal Lithium-ion based systems. The ESS will significantly reduce the fuel consumption and/or the necessary size of the port’s electric shore connection during crane operations while also providing fuel savings at sea by reducing engine load fluctuations in rough seas.

For each vessel, Wärtsilä will also supply the gearbox, the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the bow and stern thrusters, air shaft seals, as well as the sterntube and bearings.

These ships represent the next generation in heavy lift shipping. In addition to their technical capabilities, they will feature outstanding environmental performance and help guide shipping towards a greener future.

—Dr Martin Harren, Owner and CEO of SAL Heavy Lift

The ships are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and will be used mainly to support wind farm installations.

Posted on 29 December 2022 in Engines, Hybrids, Market Background, Methanol, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

