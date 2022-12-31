Moscow testing two electric river vessels under ice conditions

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
31 December 2022

In 2021, Moscow announced that it was planning to bring back river public transport after an absence of 16 years. (Earlier post.) Two electric river vessels—Sinichka and Filka—are currently being tested in Moscow; the vessels have already passed about 7 thousand kilometers along the Moscow River.

Since September, the electric vessels have passed dozens of tests and test exits to the water area. The most important stage of testing in winter in ice conditions has begun. Tests are carried out every day to check reliability and safety.

The hulls, traction electric motors, climate control systems, GLONASS systems, glazing of the vessel, skin panels, bike parking, automated ramp, vessel lighting control system, side doors and all control software are all Russian-made.

The all-electric ships have an ice class and will operate all year round: passengers will be able to choose a faster route along the river even in winter.

On behalf of the Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, we continue to get ready for the launch of regular river routes. Now the most important stage of testing of electric vessels is taking place—in winter with ice conditions. We check the readiness of transport for cold weather, sailing in crushed ice, the route speed. Electric river vessels can be allowed to transport passengers only after all testing, which will last up to 6 months. In the test mode, electric vessels will start sailing by the beginning of river navigation in 2023.

—Maksim Liksutov, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport

Posted on 31 December 2022 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Ports and Marine, Russia

