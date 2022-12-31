Bucharest orders 100 Solaris electric trolleybuses

The Romanian Municipality of Bucharest (Municipiul Bucuresti) has executed a contract for the supply of 100 Solaris Trollino 12 trolleybuses, with a base contract value of almost €60 million. The vehicles will arrive in the Romanian capital at the end of 2024.





The Bucharest Municipality (Municipiul Bucuresti) has selected Solaris as the supplier of 100 trolleybuses through a tender process. The trolleybuses will be handed over by the city to the transport company STB SA (Societatea de Transport Bucuresti), which will perform transport services for the city and its residents.

The 12-meter trolleybuses will be powered by a 160 kW traction motor. The Trollino vehicles will be fitted with Solaris High Power batteries with a capacity of 60 kWh, which will enable them to cover distances of up to 20 km at a time without connection to an overhead wires. The traction batteries will be recharged both en route (via in-motion charging technology) and overnight at the depot.

All Trollinos will be equipped with efficient air-conditioning of the passenger area. On board, there will be a monitoring system, passenger information system screens, and USB chargers, with which passengers can charge their phones or tablets. The vehicles will carry 90 passengers at a time, 25 of whom will be seated.

Bucharest is one of 8 cities in Romania with Solaris’ zero-emission vehicles—trolleybuses and electric buses. Since 2002, the manufacturer has already delivered almost 500 buses to the local transport operators, including more than 180 vehicles of the Trollino series and more than 100 battery-powered Urbino electric.