Stellantis and its US dealerships move toward electrification

Stellantis and its dealership network across the United States are moving toward their electrified future. Working with its 2,600-plus dealers, the company is focusing on the dealership transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, offering consulting and on-site evaluation of electric-vehicle (EV) integration needs within every area of the dealership business.

As we accelerate the drive toward electrification, Stellantis is in full-execution mode with an electrification strategy designed specifically to address the needs of our dealership network. We are working lockstep with our national dealer council to develop and support their long-term plans during this industry-changing transition. From business operations and inventory management to service centers and employee culture, our goal is to work directly with our dealers to best prepare for, be successful in and address any challenges they may face as the automotive industry continues to move toward electrification. —Phil Langley, head of network development, FCA – North America

Nearly 70% of dealers are currently in the process of assessing their individual readiness. Evaluations include:

Identifying energy requirements, electrical infrastructure changes and necessary utility service upgrades.

Educating dealership staff on the short- and long-term operational impacts to their business purpose, people, place and processes resulting from EV integration and reviewing the technology solutions for EV charging and energy management.

Calculating charging needs to support different areas of their business and locate ideal installation areas for EV charging stations inside and outside the building to address business flow challenges.

Discovering all applicable financial incentive programs to assist with EV integration costs.

Stellantis is partnering with Future Energy in the effort. Future Energy is also offering Stellantis dealerships EV integration services, including:

Guidance through the financial assistance application process to obtain project funding support to offset EV integration costs.

Coordination of all construction, logistics, networking and commissioning to install and activate EV charging stations across the necessary areas of their business.

Technology solutions and infrastructure to measure and manage the energy use across their entire business, in real time, including monitoring and automation to make better decisions and reduce energy costs.

Staff training regarding business operational changes, sales strategies and EV hardware maintenance and usage.

Ongoing customer support, including maintenance and warranty programs for integrated infrastructure and hardware.

Stellantis is aiming for 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States to be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of this decade. The company plans to have more than 75 BEVs globally and reach global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030. In the US, the company plans to offer more than 25 BEVs by 2030.