ArcelorMittal and Gonvarri to cooperate more closely on reducing CO2 emissions

ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products and Gonvarri Industries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate more closely on reducing CO 2 emissions and strengthening both companies’ sustainability performance in the automotive market. Gonvarri Industries is a leading company in flat steel processing with annual production of around 5 million tonnes of processed steel and is a major customer of ArcelorMittal Europe – Flat Products.

The agreement focuses on the two companies working on common sustainability projects, including the use of ArcelorMittal’s XCarb reduced and low-carbon products, as well as identifying ways to strengthen the circular economy both within and beyond the manufacturing and purchase of steel products.

In 2020, Gonvarri Industries committed to reducing its Scope 1 CO 2 emissions by 50% by 2030, as well as operating solely using renewable electricity, as part of a commitment to reducing Scope 2 emissions by 100% by 2030.

The company has further committed to carbon neutrality by 2050. Gonvarri’s Carbon Neutral Plan 2030/2050 is incorporated into the company’s decision-making, business strategy, management and performance metrics.

Working with suppliers such as ArcelorMittal is part of the company’s strategy to accelerate the reduction in CO 2 emissions, specifically Scope 3 emissions (indirect CO 2 emissions produced in the company’s supply chain).

ArcelorMittal Europe has a target to reduce its CO 2 emissions by 35% by 2030, and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. In 2021, the company launched XCarb, an umbrella brand for all its low and zero-carbon initiatives. This includes XCarb green steel certificates, which can be purchased by customers to reduce their Scope 3 GHG emissions, and XCarb recycled and renewably produced steel made using a very high proportion of steel scrap and 100% renewable electricity.

Gonvarri supplies flat steel, aluminum and steel rods to major automotive makers and is highly specialized in 3D laser cutting and development centers on high strength and hot stamping steels. They also manufacture high-precision carbon steel tubes.