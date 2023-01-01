Lion Electric produces first proprietary Li-ion battery pack

The Lion Electric Company recently completed production of its first lithium-ion battery pack at the company’s battery manufacturing facility located in Mirabel, Québec.

Final certification of the first battery pack is expected in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a gradual ramp up of production in 2023. The first batteries produced in Mirabel will power the Lion5 truck and the LionAmbulance, expected to reach commercial production in the first half of 2023.

The company expects that the Mirabel battery manufacturing facility, once fully operational, will give it a key market advantage, with vertical integration providing more control of supply, technology advancement, and vehicle integration. Given the battery is typically the most expensive component of an electric vehicle, this new manufacturing capability should have a direct impact on Lion’s development of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle platforms, while also offering important economic benefits.

At full scale, Lion’s battery manufacturing facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of five gigawatt-hours of battery capacity. The news comes as Lion has also recently celebrated the start of production at its US vehicle manufacturing facility in Joliet, Illinois.

Lion Electric designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments.