Core Lithium loads first shipment of Li2O DSO for export to China

Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium has loaded the first export shipment of product from the Finniss mine in Australia’s Northern Territory. This first shipment of 15,000dmt of 1.4% Li 2 O Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) (1.4% Li 2 O), announced 3 October 2022, was successfully tendered using a digital exchange platform achieving a price of US$951/dmt. (Earlier post.)





Under optimized conditions, mine ore with 1-1.5% Li 2 O can produce a concentrate of more than 6% of Li 2 O.

Once loading is complete, the vessel Rossana with the 15,000dmt DSO will depart Darwin for Fangcheng, China.





Loading the DSO.

The first DSO shipment being loaded for export from the Darwin Port is another significant milestone for the company.” “Core has made good progress during 2022 to transition from a mine developer to lithium producer. In 2023 we will continue this transition and the work required to build a quality operating business. —Core Lithium CEO Gareth Manderson

A potential offtake agreement for Li 2 O spodumene concentrate from the Finniss Lithium Project with Tesla fell apart earlier this year. Core Lithium is targeting spodumene concentrate shipments in H1 2023. Finniss is targeting an average 160ktpa of battery-grade lithium spodumene concentrate for at least 12 years.

Core has secured offtake for 80% of Finniss production for the first four years with lithium majors Ganfeng and Yahua and is engaged in talks with other interested parties.