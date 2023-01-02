Satellite view of Silver Peak lithium mine

For its Image of the Day of 2 January, NASA released a picture of the Silver Peak lithium mine—the only active lithium mine in the US. The Silver Peak mine—now owned by Albemarle —generates about 1% of the world’s annual production of lithium. Brine operations, mostly in Chile and Argentina, generate about 75% of worldwide production. The mining of lithium-containing ore, which is especially common in Australia, accounts for the rest.





The Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI) on Landsat 9 acquired the natural-color image of the lithium mining operation in Silver Peak on December 8, 2022. The mine pumps brine to the surface and shunts it into a series of shallow evaporation ponds. Color variations in the ponds are due to varying concentrations of lithium in the water; lighter blue ponds have higher concentrations of lithium.

The valley’s frequently dry, sunny, and windy weather evaporates water and leaves an increasingly concentrated lithium brine—a process that can take 18 months or more. The brine is then pumped to a nearby facility where it is processed, dried into a powder, and packaged.

The mine at Silver Peak is adding new pumps and evaporation ponds to try to keep up with surging lithium demand; the mine plans to double its production by 2025. Demand for US-produced lithium is particularly strong due to tax incentives that reward consumers for buying electric vehicles with domestically produced and assembled parts.

In 2021, Albemarle announced that, in addition to expanding capacity at Silver Peak, it would begin a program to evaluate clays and other available Nevada resources for commercial production of lithium.

In addition to examining clay resources, Albemarle is seeking ways to optimize lithium extraction from its brine resources, including those in the Clayton Valley. Through a Department of Energy-sponsored research project with Argonne National Laboratory, the company is investigating a process to streamline production of lithium hydroxide, which is principally used in EV batteries, from brine resources.