NIO delivered 15,815 EVs in December 2022, up 50.8% y-o-y; 122,486 in 2022 in total, up 34.0% y-o-y

China-based EV maker NIO delivered 15,815 vehicles in December 2022, a new record-high monthly delivery, representing an increase of 50.8% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 6,842 electric SUVs including 4,154 ES7s, and 8,973 electric sedans including 1,379 ET7s and 7,594 ET5s.

NIO delivered 40,052 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022, representing a strong increase of 60.0% year-over-year and achieving record-high quarterly deliveries. NIO delivered 122,486 vehicles in 2022 in total, increasing by 34.0% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 289,556 as of 31 December 2022.

On 28 December 2022, NIO won the first prize of the 2022 China Society of Automotive Engineers Science and Technology Award for its battery swapping technologies and applications, including vehicle-battery separation technology; automatic intelligent vehicle-station battery swapping technology; and multi-dimensional battery swapping network data fusion technology.

As of 31 December 2022, NIO had deployed 1,315 Power Swap station, 1,228 Power Charger stations with 6,225 chargers and 1,058 destination charging stations with 7,159 chargers worldwide.

At NIO Day 2022 in December, NIO introduced its third-generation Power Swap station and the 500kW ultra-fast Power Charger to improve its holistic power service solutions to users.

At NIO Day 2022, the company also launched the electric flagship coupe SUV EC7, and the all-around electric flagship SUV, the all new ES8. Both models are based on NIO’s latest second-generation platform.





The EC7 features a 300 kW high-performance induction motor and 180 kW high-efficiency permanent magnet motor, and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and comes to a complete stop from 100km/h in 33.9 meters.

The EC7 a drag coefficient as low as 0.230, and comes standard with an active adjustable rear wing—a first-time for NIO production models,mdwhich improves the aerodynamic performance of this coupe SUV. The rear wing enables options of drag reduction and control, providing drag reduction and downforce respectively.





Based on NIO’s second-generation high-efficiency electric drive platform, the all new ES8 carries two motors with the total maximum output of 480kW. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and comes to a complete stop from 100km/h in 34.3 meters.

In terms of intelligence, the two models are equipped with NIO’s latest Banyan intelligent system, powered by full stack technologies such as Aquila, a super sensory system equipped with 33 high-performance sensors including lidar, and Adam, a computing platform with four Orin X chips.

From the first half of 2023, pilot power swapping on the highway will be available on the EC7 and the all new ES8. When navigation is initiated, the vehicle can automatically plan the route for battery swap, drive to the power swap station through intelligent navigation, automatically complete the power swap and automatically drive out of the service area and back to the highway.