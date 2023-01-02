Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Brussels Airlines receives first delivery of Neste SAF to Brussels Airport via CEPS pipeline
Satellite view of Silver Peak lithium mine

Delhi Transport Corporation orders 1500 Tata Motors electric buses

02 January 2023

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors’ fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operation of 1,500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi.

As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-meter low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle.

Starbus-brand1

Tata Motors has steadily worked to engineer mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Up to now, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometers, with an uptime of more than 95%.

Part of the US$128-billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited, a US$37-billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.

Posted on 02 January 2023 in Bus, Electric (Battery), India, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)