Delhi Transport Corporation orders 1500 Tata Motors electric buses

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors’ fully owned subsidiary, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operation of 1,500 electric buses in the city of New Delhi.

As part of the agreement, TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd. will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-meter low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period 12 years. Tata Starbus EV is an indigenously developed vehicle.





Tata Motors has steadily worked to engineer mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology. Up to now, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 55 million kilometers, with an uptime of more than 95%.

Part of the US$128-billion Tata group, Tata Motors Limited, a US$37-billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses, offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.