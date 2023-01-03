Autel Energy showcasing ZeroLabs electric 1969 Bronco at CES

EV charging manufacturer Autel Energy will showcase a $350,000 electrified classic 1969 Ford Bronco in its booth at CES. The 1969 Bronco was customized from the ground up by Los Angeles-based Zero Labs Automotive, an automotive and industrial design, technology and engineering firm specializing in electric vehicle conversions.





The custom Bronco SUV features a carbon fiber body and has been fully electrified with a 600-horsepower, dual-motor propulsion system featuring a 100-kWh battery and 235-plus miles of all-electric range.





The Zero Labs all-wheel drive has two independent motors that digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels—for better handling and traction. The vehicle can drive on either motor, or both to offer the choice of power or range in a depending on your driving conditions.

A 100 kWh, 400V Li-ion pack provides the ~235 miles of range.

At CES, Autel Energy will highlight a suite of EV charging solutions designed to advance the transition to e-mobility. The brand debuted its viable and reliable charging technologies at the Detroit Auto Show this past September.





The company’s MaxiCharger family of products includes AC (Level 2) home and commercial chargers, DC bi-directional vehicle-to-everything (V2X) home charging, DC fast charging (Level 3) and digital energy management offerings, including mobile apps and Autel’s ChargeCloud, the only all-in-one charging cloud solution available today.