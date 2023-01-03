BYD sold 1.86M light-duty NEVs in 2022, up 209%

BYD reported that it sold 1,857,379 light-duty New Energy Vehicles in 2022, consisting of 911,140 battery-electric vehicles (49%) and 946,239 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (51%). Total NEV sales were up 213% year-on-year, with BEV sales up 184% and PHEV sales up 247%.





Including commercial vehicles, BYD sold 1,863,494 New Energy Vehicles in 2022, up 209% from the year before.

According to data from the China Automobile Association, BYD’s market share of new energy vehicles reached 24.7% in the first half of 2022, leading the domestic new energy vehicle market. Also in the first half, BYD’s models took six of the top ten places in China’s new energy passenger vehicle sales list.

BYD says it insists on developing battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles technology at the same time to promote the comprehensive development of the new energy vehicle industry.

BYD is introducing battery-electric vehicles based on its new e-Plaltform 3.0, as well as CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology that allows a higher integration level of the blade battery and the vehicle body. The cell-to-body integrated design makes the vehicle’s torsional rigidity exceed 40,000 N·m/° and contributes to upgrading the safety standard for the whole vehicle further, so that the upper limit for the fuel-engined vehicles becomes the lower limit of the electric vehicles.

On the PHEV side, BYD’s DM-i Super Hybrid products have similar price tags to ICE vehicles at the same class. Featuring ultra-low fuel consumption, quiet, smooth and excellent power, these DM-i models have contributed to the sales volume growth of BYD’s Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicles.

According to the data provided by CPCA, these DM-i models represented more than 50% of the market share in the fields of Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicles in the first half of 2022.