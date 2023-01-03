Final California deadline for upgrading heavy-duty diesels to MY2010 or newer engines

California’s Truck and Bus regulation (earlier post) has been in effect since December 2008, with the purpose of reducing emissions of diesel particulate matter (PM), oxides of nitrogen (NO x ) and other criteria pollutants from in-use diesel-fueled vehicles. Under the regulation, 1 January 2023 marked the final deadline to replace or repower older diesel trucks and buses with heavy-duty 2010 or newer model year engines.

The regulation applies to:

Diesel vehicles with a GVWR greater than 14,000 lbs.

Privately and federally owned trucks and buses that operate in California.

Any person, business, school district, tribal reservation, or federal government agency that owns, operates, leases or rents affected vehicles.

The regulation does not apply to:

Vehicles fueled exclusively with gasoline or alternative fuels.

Public agency and utility vehicles (not federal).

Personal use motor homes or recreational vehicles.

Heavy-duty diesel vehicles that are not in compliance with the Truck & Bus regulation will be unable to register their vehicle with DMV.

According to the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) annual enforcement report released in 2022, more than 85% of all affected vehicles—approximately 1,580,000—have already been upgraded to 2010 model year or newer engines and comply with the final upgrade requirement. The remaining number of vehicles facing the 1 January compliance deadline (2007 through 2009 model year engines) was then estimated to be about 36,900 California registered trucks and up to 192,400 trucks registered in other states.

The remaining California registered vehicles are typically smaller fleets with 10 or fewer vehicles, while the fleet size for out-of-state registered vehicles varies.