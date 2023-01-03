Cleveland-Cliffs introduces MOTOR-MAX non-oriented electrical steels

Cleveland-Cliffs is introducing the MOTOR-MAX product line of non-oriented electrical steels for high frequency motors and generators in the North American market. MOTOR-MAX High Frequency Non-Oriented Electrical Steels (HF NOES) are designed for high speed motors (operating at frequencies above 60 Hz), electric vehicle (EV) traction motors, aircraft generators and other rotating equipment.

Electrical steels are special steels optimized for specific magnetic properties, including a small hysteresis area for low power loss per cycle, low core loss and high permeability. The commercial electrical steel market is divided in two major categories: the grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) market and the non-oriented electrical steel (NOES) market. (Earlier post.)

GOES is used in static machinery such as transformers, which require unidirectional magnetization, while NOES is used in rotating machinery such as motors and generators, which require multidirectional magnetization.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ line of MOTOR-MAX HF NOES grades have low core loss and are energy-efficient at high operating frequencies. MOTOR-MAX steel is produced in a wide-range of fully processed grades.

As demand for electrical steels increase for EV traction motors, Cleveland-Cliffs is at the forefront of this market as the only producer of automotive-quality electrical steels in North America. The company says that utilizing MOTOR-MAX High Frequency electrical steels in EV traction motors will improve the overall efficiency and performance of the motor.

In addition, the growing demand for EVs has fueled the requirement for charging stations' infrastructure nationwide. Cleveland-Cliffs has the resources in place to play a leadership role also with its grain-oriented electrical steels (GOES) to be used in EV charging stations.





Cleveland-Cliffs is able to make MOTOR-MAX HF NOES and other electrical steel products utilizing a cleaner mix of its high-quality direct reduced iron (DRI) and recycled steel scrap at its electric arc furnaces (EAFs) located in the United States. The company maintains control over the entire production cycle, using US-sourced materials, incorporating recycling and other environmentally friendly sustainable practices.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ technique to produce electrical steels, like MOTOR-MAX HF NOES, results in lower greenhouse gas emissions than other steel mills utilizing carbon-intensive energy sources and production methods.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing.