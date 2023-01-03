Tesla delivered 1.3M EVs in 2022; 95% Model 3/Y

In 2022, Tesla produced 1,369,611 EVs (up 47% year-on-year) and delivered 1,313,851 (up 40% year-on-year). In the fourth quarter, the company produced more 439,000 vehicles and delivered more than 405,000 vehicles.

For the year, Model 3/Y deliveries accounted for 95% (1,247,146 units).





Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2022 after market close on 25 January 2023.

Tesla will host its 2023 Investor Day on 1 March 2023. The event will be live streamed from Gigafactory Texas, with the option for some institutional and retail investors to attend in person. Tesla said it will discuss long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation and other subjects.

On 25 December, Tesla tweeted that its 4680 cell team managed to build 868,000 k cells in that format over that prior 7 days—equal to 1,000+ cars.