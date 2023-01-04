Aeva and Plus showcase next generation design for PlusDrive highly automated trucking solution with Aeries II 4D LiDAR

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 January 2023

Aeva, a provider of next-generation sensing and perception systems, and Plus, a global provider of autonomous driving solutions, unveiled a design for the next-generation PlusDrive highly automated driving solution integrated with Aeva’s Aeries II 4D LiDAR sensor. The truck will be shown in Aeva’s booth at CES 2023.

Aeva and Plus have been collaborating since 2019 to equip and validate Plus’s autonomous trucking solutions with Aeva’s Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR. The announcement builds on the partnership that was announced in 2021 in which Plus will use Aeva’s 4D LiDAR sensors to augment the long-range perception system in Plus’s automated driving products.

Because heavy duty trucks take much longer to stop than passenger cars, they need to detect safety-critical objects, place them in lanes, and assign an accurate velocity at very long ranges. Aeva’s high performance 4D LiDAR senses precise velocity and position for each point which helps Plus trucks sense their environment clearly at long ranges, shorten response time in safety-critical situations, and address edge cases such as objects that traditional 3D lidar and other sensors on the vehicle may miss.

Aeva

Aeva’s proprietary 4D Perception software delivers real-time camera-level resolution that provides up to 20 times the resolution of legacy lidar sensors, enabling automated vehicles with unique capabilities like small road hazard detection at highway speeds and up to twice the distance of what is possible today.

Plus is the only autonomous trucking technology company with customers operating its product on the road today.

