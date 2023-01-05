Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Sony Honda Mobility announces its brand AFEELA, unveils prototype at CES

05 January 2023

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM)—the new joint venture between Sony and Honda targeting high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs) and mobility services (earlier post)—announced its new brand AFEELA, and unveiled a prototype vehicle at CES 2023. SHM will develop the production model based on this prototype. Pre-orders are planned to begin in the first half of 2025, sales by the end of 2025, and delivery from spring in 2026 in North America.

The prototype is equipped with 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle, together with 800 TOPS of maximum computing power for ECU. SoCs from Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis will be used in key features including AD/ADAS, HMI/IVI, and telematics.

AFEELA’s exterior features a “Media Bar” which allows intelligent mobility to express itself to surrounding people using light, enabling interactive communication between mobility and people.

SHM aims to develop Level 3 automated drive under limited conditions and to enable Level 2+ driver assistance in even more situations such as urban driving.

