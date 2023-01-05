Canada Nickel exploring incorporating carbon capture & storage in mining tailings in Crawford project

Canada Nickel Company announced that its latest test work results support the incorporation of carbon capture and storage into the Crawford Project.The company’s In-Process Tailings (IPT) Carbonation process is a novel method for accelerated carbon capture and storage. The latest test work confirms that existing process streams can be utilized for IPT Carbonation which the Company believes should allow it to be engineered and incorporated into the flowsheet in a timely and cost-effective manner.

As a result, the integrated feasibility study for the project is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023. This delay has no impact on the overall timeline to production as the company continues to target receipt of permits by mid-2025 with construction to follow.

We believe the Crawford Project has the potential to be a case study in how critical minerals are developed in Ontario and Canada. Crawford is poised to support the energy transition through the large scale production of critical minerals, including nickel and cobalt, and to become the sole North American producer of chromium, while also supporting the country’s climate objectives through large scale carbon capture and storage. —Mark Selby, Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel

The company believes that the successful incorporation of IPT Carbonation could potentially allow a portion of the company’s project capital expenditures to become eligible for the carbon capture and storage refundable investment tax credits of 37.5% to 60% from 2022-30 and 18.75% to 30% from 2031-40, announced in 2022 federal budget documents.

The company believes it can clearly demonstrate with the existing broad base of research in this area that the mineral sequestration utilized by the ompany can be considered an effective carbon storage approach that would meet Environment and Climate Change Canada requirements.

IPT Carbonation – Crawford Nickel Project. Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project is hosted in ultramafic rock, which naturally absorbs and sequesters CO 2 . The potential to capture and sequester carbon actively was a key consideration in Canada Nickel’s acquisition of the 42 km2 of target ultramafic rocks in the Timmins area which could anchor a zero-carbon industrial cluster in Timmins.

Canada Nickel has developed a simple active process that utilizes tailings as generated in the milling process and injects a concentrated source of CO 2 for a brief period of time. This novel process for accelerated mineral carbonation is called In Process Tailings Carbonation or IPT Carbonation, which fixes CO 2 geologically while the tailings are still in the processing circuit, rather than after they have been finally deposited.

The company believes that, given its relative simplicity, this process could be scaled up with availability of concentrated (rather than atmospheric) sources of CO 2 . This CO 2 could potentially be delivered by downstream processing of Crawford concentrates, a wide range of industrial processing activities, green hydrogen production, or carbon capture facilities.

The process demonstrates the potential to produce NetZero Nickel and NetZero Cobalt for the EV industry, NetZero Iron and chromium for the stainless steel industry and generate substantial carbon credits during the process. The Company believes that the need for a concentrated source of CO 2 for this process and the substantial CO 2 capture and storage capacity potential of its ultramafic land position could form the basis for an entire Zero Carbon Industrial Cluster in the Timmins-Cochrane region.



