LG and Magna to develop next generation autonomous driving-infotainment solution proof of concept

LG Electronics (LG) announced a technical collaboration with Magna to develop a proo of concept for an automated driving-infotainment solution, aimed at providing differentiated customer experiences and enabling readiness for the future of mobility.

Under the agreement, LG and Magna will explore the technical feasibility of integrating LG’s infotainment capabilities with Magna’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and automated driving technologies.

LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company, a supplier of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems in the automobile industry, has been proactively exploring its portfolio of future products and technologies.

This concept will focus on creating executable IVI-ADAS solutions to better meet carmakers’ vehicle programs. Both LG and Magna plan to introduce this concept to global automakers during CES 2023.

This collaboration follows a successful joint venture LG and Magna announced in July 2021 called LG Magna e-Powertrain Co., Ltd, to manufacture e-motor, inverters and on board chargers as well as related e-drive systems to support the growing global shift toward vehicle for certain automakers.