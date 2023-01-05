NFI receives new contract for up to 166 zero-emission buses from Manitoba’s Winnipeg Transit; fuel-cell and battery-electric

NFI Group subsidiary New Flyer Industries Canada ULC has received new firm orders for 16 battery-electric and fuel cell-electric transit buses from Winnipeg Transit. The contract also has options to be extended for up to four years to purchase up to 150 40-foot zero-emission buses (ZEBs). In total, NFI will add up to 166 buses (or 174 Equivalent Units, EUs) to its backlog from firm and option orders. The new five-year contract includes the following firm orders:

Four Xcelsior CHARGE FC fuel cell-electric 40-foot, heavy-duty transit buses (4 EUs), and four Xcelsior CHARGE FC fuel cell-electric 60-foot transit buses (8 EUs); and

Four Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric 40-foot transit buses (4 EUs) and four Xcelsior CHARGE NG battery-electric 60-foot transit buses (8 EUs).





Named one of Canada’s most efficient transit systems, Winnipeg Transit is the public transit agency serving Winnipeg, Manitoba, delivering more than 48 million passenger trips annually.

Through this purchase of ZEBs, Winnipeg Transit accelerates its transition to a 100% zero-emission fleet ahead of the 2050 target outlined in Winnipeg’s Climate Action Plan, delivering on a promise to realize the city’s sustainable future vision. Funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the high-performance ZEBs will be built on New Flyer’s proven Xcelsior platform and will deliver reduced greenhouse gas emissions and annual operating costs compared to diesel buses.

New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE FC incorporates four distinct technology advancements, including a lighter, simpler, and more efficient heavy-duty fuel cell power module that is easier to service; recyclable, high-power batteries; a redesigned waterproof battery enclosure providing improved serviceability; and a high-grade electric drive traction system.

The Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements, including high-energy batteries, advanced protective battery packaging for easy install and simpler serviceability, and innovative lightweight electric traction.