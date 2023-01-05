onsemi SiC power module selected for Kia EV6 GT traction inverter

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 January 2023

onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) power modules has been selected for Kia Corporation’s EV6 GT model. The electric vehicle accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and reaches top speed at 161 mph. Within the traction inverter of a high performance EV, the EliteSiC power module enables high-efficiency power conversion from the DC 800 V of the battery to the AC drive for the rear axle.

onsemi continues to collaborate with Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation (HMC/KIA) to use the EliteSiC technology for the upcoming high performance EVs based on HMC/KIA’s Electric – Global Module Platform (E-GMP).

onsemi’s high-power density SiC power module uses innovative package technology to minimize parasitics and thermal resistance and offers robust package reliability using innovative interconnects. This leads to reduced power losses associated with DC to AC conversion along with reduced size and weight of the traction inverter, increasing performance and EV range by 5%.

The packaging technology alongside an evolutionary path from planar to trench cell structures in SiC enable onsemi to provide highly robust and reliable solutions to HKMC/KIA.

