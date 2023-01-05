Vopak and Hydrogenious to form JV for hydrogen storage, transport and supply using liquid organic hydrogen carrier
05 January 2023
Vopak and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies will incorporate an equal shared joint venture, named LOHC Logistix, for hydrogen storage, transport and supply based on Hydrogenious’ Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology. (Earlier post.) This is one of the major steps both companies have agreed on recently to push LOHC market solutions and large-scale pilot projects forward.
Hydrogenious uses the thermal oil benzyl toluene as its liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC-BT; benzyl toluene is already well-established in the industry as a heat transfer medium and has ideal properties for safe handling in ports.
Due to its characteristics as a flame retardant and non-explosive carrier with a high volumetric energy density, benzyl toluene can be handled like a fossil liquid fuel within existing infrastructure, tankers and vehicles at ambient pressure and temperature, making it a natural fit with current port infrastructure and fleet of vessels, railcars, and tank trucks. After the release of hydrogen (dehydrogenation), the LOHC can be reused to bind hydrogen many hundreds of times.
Left: Hydrogentation. The hydrogen molecules are chemically bound to the LOHC via a catalytic reaction in a continuous process. The hydrogenation is an exothermic process generating approx. 10 kWhth/kgH2,
heat at approx. 250 °C.
Center: Hydrogen transportation in the LOHC offers easy and cost-efficient logistics utilizing the existing infrastructure for fossil fuels via ship, barge, train or truck. Same applies to LOHC stocking facilities.
Right: Dehydrogenation. The hydrogen molecules are chemically released from the LOHC via a catalytic reaction in a continuous process. The dehydrogenation is an endothermic process that requires approx. 11 kWhth/kgH2, heat at approx. 300 °C. The hydrogen can be released on demand, assuring hydrogen purity according to ISO-14687.
Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies has sold pilot-scale LOHC systems to partners in several countries including Finland, Germany and the US and has implemented the first full LOHC supply chain for hydrogen mobility this summer. Hydrogenious supplies the Hydrogen Refueling Station Erlangen in Germany via LOHC—a worldwide novelty.
LOHC Storage Plant Rendering © Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies
The joint venture LOHC Logistix GmbH located in Germany will support both parties to facilitate their efforts to supply green hydrogen to off-takers, using LOHC based transportation via ship, train, tanker, etc. The incorporation of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions. For transportation and supply, it will purchase hydrogenation as well as dehydrogenation services from/at the respective LOHC plant operating companies and organize transport.
Moreover, the two partners committed to accelerate the establishment of the LOHC storage plant planned at Chempark Dormagen (Germany/North-Rhine Westphalia) as well as a release plant in Rotterdam with a release capacity of 1.5 tonnes of hydrogen per day. The intention of both parties is to accelerate the scale-up.
Vopak became involved as a strategic investor in Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies in 2019 with a shareholding of around 10%. The new announcement is connected with Hydrogenious’ as well as Vopak’s first equal investment in the new joint venture and a convertible loan by Vopak to Hydrogenious which can be converted into an equity stake following future funding rounds by Hydrogenious in the upcoming years.
OK, so you can store 57 kg of H2 in ~ 1.03 tons of dibenzyltoluene, so ~ 5.7% h2 by weight in a liquid carrier.
This will require 570 kwh heat to get the H2 back out of it, and you re left with the dibenzyltoluene to recycle in a closed system.
Anyone care to calculate how much you would need to drive a fuel cell car 500km?
Or how it compares to Nh3 ?
Posted by: mahonj | 05 January 2023 at 03:38 AM
Hi Jim
They reckon here that it boils down to a round trip efficiency of 43%:
https://www.csiro.au/en/work-with-us/ip-commercialisation/hydrogen-technology-marketplace/lohc-dibenzyl-toluene
That ain't great. but is comparable to what we have traditionally been doing, successfully from a commercial etc POV with fossil fuels for a couple of hundred years, but without the emissions.
As for range, the Nexo gets just under 100km per kg of hydrogen:
https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/news/view/hyundai-bets-on-hydrogen
Personally I don't much fancy LOHC, and reckon that most green hydrogen will be shipped as ammonia, where there are established transport chains, in spite of some concerns regarding toxity.
Converted LNG tankers can do a lot of the job then, and conversion is way cheaper than new build.
Here is an enterprise planning to use wind power in Greenland, turn it into ammonia on board a converted ship, then tranport it to the point of use by sea:
https://www.h2carrier.com/post/h2carrier-as-and-anori-a-s-to-co-operate-in-developing-a-large-ptx-project-in-greenland
Posted by: Davemart | 05 January 2023 at 04:18 AM
The three major constituent parts of a BEV are:
a) battery
b) e-motor
c) inverter.
Battery
Regressing to the Parthian Galvanic Cells of ancient Egypt over 2500 years ago, it can be safely stated that more progress has been achieved in the development of cells in the last thirty years than in the accumulated centuries before. Compared with modern cells, the Parthian Cell was of primitive conception, structure, and extremely inefficient. Irrelevant of the present accomplishments and SOA, there is still vast potential for the improvement of such cells. R&D has pointed out the roadmap to be followed for achieving this vast potential; worldwide competition is speeding this progress up. The first to achieve this goal will be rewarded for their efforts. The most important attributes of future cells are: three to five times more energy density, substantial increase in power density enabling faster charging, lower weight, and lower prices in comparison to cells of SOA.
E-Motor
The most commonly implemented e-motor is the radial flux type (RFM). The magnetic flux is oriented perpendicular to the axis of rotation. The axial flux type's (AFM) magnetic flux is oriented parallel to the axis of rotation. Magnetic leakage of the AFM is less than that of a RFM subequently making it more efficient. The torque of an AFM can easily be increased by increasing the radius of the location of the magnets from the center of the rotating axis. The simple formula for determining the torque is T=FxR (T=torque, F=magnetic force, R=radius).
One of the leading manufacturers of AFMs is YASA. This company has been wholly purchased from Mercedes but remains independent in its management, R&D, and production policies.
Renault has taken a 21% stake in Wylot, a french enterprise, also engaged mainly in R&D and manufacture of AFMs. Apparently, Mercedes and Renault seem to be the only automobile manufacturers that have become aware of the opportunities by employing this motor type in their production profiles. It is not only that an AFM offers higher efficiency, additionally, a simple increase in torque can eliminate a reduction transmission lowering system complexity, cost and weight.
Judging accordingly to the available information, it seems that Wylot has mirrored the rotor / stator arrangement and allows the conclusion that this demonstrates an improved solution compared to the original YASA configuration.
Inverter
Presently, many semi-conductor devices implemented in inverters are made of silicon-carbide and have contributed to an overall inverter efficiency better than 99%. There is a tendency to replace silicon-carbide with Graphene semi-conductor devices. These would lower heat losses in an inverter to a negligible level and result in an efficiency close to 100%.
It can be assumed, that once all improvements presently in the pipeline have been employed in production, H2 technology will have as much a chance in future personal mobility as ICEs or a snowball in hell.
Posted by: yoatmon | 05 January 2023 at 05:42 AM
@yoatman:
You are apparently unaware that fuel cell vehicles use electric motors too, and any increase in efficiency will help them equally.
The issue is storing large amounts of energy, not the electric motors.
Posted by: Davemart | 05 January 2023 at 08:14 AM
@yoatmon is correct as far as H2 for “personal mobility”. Green H2 is more expensive than current forms and as @Davemart points out does not offer much better efficiency than current combustion technology.
However, there are at least two Mobility Areas that H2 might make sense if zero carbon is required: Rail and Maritime, and LOHC could work.
Rail could use LOHC (even Fuel Cells), though an H2 Combustion Engine with Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) to Dehydrogenate the LOHC may be more economical. This should be pursued where Rail Electrification is not feasible.
Maritime may be the best use of LOHC. Marine diesels are very efficient and WHR would work well here also.
Here are a couple of references if you would like to go deeper.
“Siemens Tests LOHC Technology For Hydrogen Trains”, https://www.environmentalleader.com/2021/07/siemens-tests-lohc-technology-for-hydrogen-trains/
“Liquid Organic Hydrogen Could Facilitate Hydrogen as Propulsion Fuel”, https://maritime-executive.com/article/liquid-organic-hydrogen-could-facilitate-hydrogen-as-propulsion-fuel
Posted by: Gryf | 05 January 2023 at 09:00 AM
Another reference that compares alternative fuels for ship propulsion summarizes LOHC possibilities:
“A further complication is related to the endothermic characteristic of the dehydrogenation process itself. If one would recover heat from the dehydrogenated liquid with an additional gas heater, about one-third of the energy stored in LOHC would be required to sustain the dehydrogenation reaction - further increasing the amount of fuel that would need to be stored onboard. This is less of a problem if LOHC would be used in combination with an ICE or SOFC, which could provide enough waste heat to maintain the dehydrogenation process.
In terms of volumetric energy density, one litre of LOHC contains around 1,32 kWh of hydrogen, which is higher than compressed hydrogen (0,81 kWh/l at 350 bar) but lower than liquefied hydrogen (2,359 kWh/l).”
Reference:
“Comparative report on alternative fuels for ship propulsion”
https://www.nweurope.eu/media/14694/210225_h2ships_t232_compassesmtaltfuels-02.pdf
Posted by: Gryf | 05 January 2023 at 09:51 AM
@Gryf
The dichotomy between the supposed efficiency of batteries vs fuel cell vehicles used as a sole metric is fallacious.
You need power when you need it, and factors like ease of fuelling and the ability to have a supply when you need it are equally important, as are factors like difficulties in ramping battery supplies, although I am entirely in agreement that this is temporary.
The notion that the only way of doing things is to lug around hundreds of kilos of battery or have limited range, as well as the notion that those ( the majority of the world's motorists ) who practically speaking not only cannot but will never be able to conveniently charge at home should put up with being stuffed is nonsensical.
Batteries and fuel cells go together superbly well, with none of the redundancy needed in PHEV ICE vehicles.
Hydrogen, unlike gasoline, does not sour in the tank, so is available for months or years after filling up.
The average commute here in the UK as around 8.5 miles.
So for many, who can charge at home, it may make sense to have a modest battery, perhaps of the order of 10KWh or so,, but with a fuel cell and hydrogen tanks so that you simply continue ZEV driving when that runs low.
Although keen to note that average, as opposed to exceptional, driving distances are only 30 miles or so, battery only people never seem to pick up on that that makes a nonsense of their arguments for efficiency, as you would only be using hydrogen when needed.
If efficiency is really the only, or at least the predominant metric, then those routinely going much further could have a rather bigger battery or drive a BEV, in spite of charging times.
Yep, a fuel cell vehicle is somewhat more complex, but OTOH inherently purifies the air, and if simplicity were the only metric, then construction would be using shovels only, not mechanical diggers.
If you want to go local and can conveniently charge, use a battery for your everyday running around.
If you want to go a distance, simply pump in some hydrogen.
If the figures given for average daily distances travelled by battery enthusiasts are correct, and they are, then they have blown away their own argument about the need for big batteries for long distance for most people.
A 10KWh battery pack and fuel cells in most vehicles is just fine for efficiency, and sticking in expensive batteries to knock that up to 75KWh or so is not sensible
Posted by: Davemart | 05 January 2023 at 10:08 AM
A PEMFC requires a hundreds of kilograms of fuel, carbon fiber tank plus a 10 kWH battery.
A 75 kWh battery may not be required if an aerodynamic vehicle is used. The first GM EV-1 used only 6 miles/kWh on first gen technology over 20 years ago (Cd=.19). The Mercedes EQXX tech gets 7.5 miles/kWh (Cd=.17). So 50 kWh of battery may only be necessary, just use Earth abundant materials which PEMFC do not use either.
You still need to replace the Oil and Gas infrastructure with an inefficient green H2 infrastructure that will costs tens of trillions of USD. BEV need chargers: Norway already has chargers in the Arctic Circle and already sells 80% BEV/PHEV.
Also, ICE enthusiasts: remember do not compare the energy density of a battery vs a tank of gasoline. Compare the weight of the ICE system (gasoline stills needs a 200 kg engine and a 100 kg transmission/balance of plant , so 300 kg of lugging around). ICEV/PHEV/FCEV/BEV can all be in the same weight range.
Posted by: Gryf | 05 January 2023 at 10:44 AM
Correction: A PEMFC requires a hundreds of kilograms of Fuel Cell, carbon fiber tank plus a 10 kWH battery.
A Toyota Mirai weighs and a Tesla Model 3 Long Range both weigh around 4300 lbs.
Posted by: Gryf | 05 January 2023 at 10:48 AM
@Gryf:
Yep, an FCEV weighs around the same as a long distance BEV, but that is somewhat less important as it inherently filters the air, whilst a massively accelerating tire shredding Tesla does not, although to be sure that could be an add on.
That does not however mean that the same energy is embodies in the manufacturing of a fuel cell system as is needed to produce a very large battery, which puts back the payback due to its greater efficiency by some time against ICE, with the exact figures depending on loads of variables.
There is nowhere near the same amount of embodies energy in a CF fuel tank, which are rated for 15 years of use, with the longevity of battery packs somewhat more open to question, depending on how they were specced and the priorities of the manufacturer.
We may someday have super new batteries without the same limitations, but that does not necessarily mean that they will beat fuel cells and hydrogen storage, given an even handed assessment.
For instance, manganese hydride kubas -1 hydrogen storage being developed by both Professor Antonelli's Kubas enterprise and the University of New South Wales in association with Quebec Hydro is developing low pressure storage, with untouchably low cost per KWh of storage capacity, some 4 times or so cheaper than batteries.
I have nothing against using batteries where appropriate, but the notion that alternatives based on very partial efficiency metrics have no chance is a nonsense.
Batteries and fuel cells are complementary, and both will play a big part.
Personally if I can charge it up conveniently, batteries will suit me fine, but if I want to go on a run, then hydrogen os way, way more convenient.
Posted by: Davemart | 05 January 2023 at 11:40 AM