Vopak and Hydrogenious to form JV for hydrogen storage, transport and supply using liquid organic hydrogen carrier

Vopak and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies will incorporate an equal shared joint venture, named LOHC Logistix, for hydrogen storage, transport and supply based on Hydrogenious’ Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology. (Earlier post.) This is one of the major steps both companies have agreed on recently to push LOHC market solutions and large-scale pilot projects forward.

Hydrogenious uses the thermal oil benzyl toluene as its liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC-BT; benzyl toluene is already well-established in the industry as a heat transfer medium and has ideal properties for safe handling in ports.

Due to its characteristics as a flame retardant and non-explosive carrier with a high volumetric energy density, benzyl toluene can be handled like a fossil liquid fuel within existing infrastructure, tankers and vehicles at ambient pressure and temperature, making it a natural fit with current port infrastructure and fleet of vessels, railcars, and tank trucks. After the release of hydrogen (dehydrogenation), the LOHC can be reused to bind hydrogen many hundreds of times.





Left: Hydrogentation. The hydrogen molecules are chemically bound to the LOHC via a catalytic reaction in a continuous process. The hydrogenation is an exothermic process generating approx. 10 kWh th /kgH 2 , heat at approx. 250 °C.

Center: Hydrogen transportation in the LOHC offers easy and cost-efficient logistics utilizing the existing infrastructure for fossil fuels via ship, barge, train or truck. Same applies to LOHC stocking facilities.

Right: Dehydrogenation. The hydrogen molecules are chemically released from the LOHC via a catalytic reaction in a continuous process. The dehydrogenation is an endothermic process that requires approx. 11 kWh th /kgH 2 , heat at approx. 300 °C. The hydrogen can be released on demand, assuring hydrogen purity according to ISO-14687.

Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies has sold pilot-scale LOHC systems to partners in several countries including Finland, Germany and the US and has implemented the first full LOHC supply chain for hydrogen mobility this summer. Hydrogenious supplies the Hydrogen Refueling Station Erlangen in Germany via LOHC—a worldwide novelty.





LOHC Storage Plant Rendering © Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies

The joint venture LOHC Logistix GmbH located in Germany will support both parties to facilitate their efforts to supply green hydrogen to off-takers, using LOHC based transportation via ship, train, tanker, etc. The incorporation of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions. For transportation and supply, it will purchase hydrogenation as well as dehydrogenation services from/at the respective LOHC plant operating companies and organize transport.

Moreover, the two partners committed to accelerate the establishment of the LOHC storage plant planned at Chempark Dormagen (Germany/North-Rhine Westphalia) as well as a release plant in Rotterdam with a release capacity of 1.5 tonnes of hydrogen per day. The intention of both parties is to accelerate the scale-up.

Vopak became involved as a strategic investor in Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies in 2019 with a shareholding of around 10%. The new announcement is connected with Hydrogenious’ as well as Vopak’s first equal investment in the new joint venture and a convertible loan by Vopak to Hydrogenious which can be converted into an equity stake following future funding rounds by Hydrogenious in the upcoming years.