Wolfspeed to supply SiC devices for future Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle platforms

Wolfspeed will be supplying Silicon Carbide devices to power future Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicle (EV) platforms, enabling greater efficiency in the powertrain. Wolfspeed’s semiconductors will be incorporated into next-generation powertrain systems for several Mercedes-Benz vehicle lines.

Coming from a long-term technical collaboration history between our companies, we have now chosen Wolfspeed as one of our key partners for future Silicon Carbide devices, thus securing preferred long-term supply, technology and quality of this decisive semiconductor component for our electrification offensive. —Dr Gunnar Güthenke, Head of Procurement and Supplier Quality for Mercedes-Benz

By leveraging Wolfspeed’s expertise and Silicon Carbide devices to improve vehicle range and power, Mercedes-Benz plans to have some of the most efficient EVs on the road.

The Silicon Carbide power devices for Mercedes-Benz will be produced at Wolfspeed’s facilities in Durham, North Carolina and its new 200mm Mohawk Valley Fab in Marcy, New York. This Mohawk Valley Fab is the world’s largest Silicon Carbide fabrication facility and is significantly expanding Wolfspeed’s production capacity.

Earlier this year Wolfspeed also announced it was beginning construction on a new Silicon Carbide materials facility in North Carolina, which will expand its Silicon Carbide capacity by more than 10x.