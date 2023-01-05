ZF introduces multi-domain version of ProAI controller

At CES 2023, ZF anniunced a new multi-domain capable edition of the ZF ProAI (earlier post) high-performance computer. One device can support domain-based ADAS, infotainment or chassis functions on separate boards. This includes system-on-chip configurations from multiple suppliers. It is even capable of hosting multiple operating systems in parallel, e.g., QNX for ADAS functions and Android Auto for infotainment.

Software stacks already developed and implemented on specific microprocessors can be carried over into a multi-domain structure.





To accommodate this, ZF has boosted the overall computing power to achieve up to 1,500 TOPS—a 50% increase from the previous high-end version. At the same time, the new multi-domain edition ZF ProAI offers extremely good energy efficiency of 5 TOPS per watt while retaining a compact package measuring 12x6x2 inches.

The multi-domain ZF ProAI addresses the company’s expectation that 30-40% of new vehicle platforms will be domain-based as early as 2025.





The ZF ProAI portfolio of high-performance computers is fully industrialized and market ready, with 14 million units already ordered and further growth expected. Volume supply is scheduled to start in 2024.