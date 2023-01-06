BMW sold 15,584 full EVs in US in 2022; 4.7% of total sales

In the fourth quarter 2022, BMW sold 8,689 electric vehicles, surpassing the totals achieved in the previous three quarters combined. For the full year 2022, BMW sold 15,584 fully electric vehicles in the US, accounting for approximately 4.7% of total US sales.

In March 2022, the fully electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle and BMW i4 Gran Coupe began arriving at US dealerships. In the nine months that followed, sales of the all-new electric vehicles increased steadily as inventory levels improved. A third fully electric model, the BMW i7 Sedan, went on sale in late November.

In addition to the fully electric BMW iX, BMW i4 and BMW i7, the company’s electrified lineup in the US will expand when the plug-in hybrid electric BMW XM Sports Activity Vehicle arrives in showrooms this quarter. BMW already offers plug-in hybrid electric variants of some of its most popular models including the BMW X5 xDrive45e, BMW 330e and BMW 530e.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the US totaled 101,738 vehicles, a 9.4% increase from the 93,031 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, BMW brand sales decreased slightly by 1.3% on total sales of 332,388 compared to the 336,644 vehicles sold in 2021.

Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina built just over 60% of the BMW vehicles sold in the US in 2022 and continues to be a main driver of the company’s success. Despite lingering production challenges, the plant achieved its second highest annual output last year while also adding the all-new BMW XM to its model lineup.