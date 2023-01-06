Volvo EX90, Polestar 3 to support Google’s new HD map

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
06 January 2023

Volvo Cars and its strategic affiliate Polestar will be the first car makers to bring Google’s HD map technology into cars, starting with the recently unveiled Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3.

By integrating Google’s HD map, the automakers will be able to bring together data from the vehicle sensor sets with Google’s precise lane-level and localization data to facilitate assisted driving features such as lane change assistance and Volvo Cars’ Pilot Assist technology, as well as future autonomous driving functionality.

In the EX90, the road information combined with the data from the lidar and other sensors will be processed through the car’s core computer system powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AI Platforms Xavier and Orin.

Google's HD map will also support the introduction of autonomous driving technology in combination with sensor sets to improve the car’s understanding of its environment further.

Polestar 2 owners can now control their car remotely using a compatible Google Assistant-enabled device, with the introduction of remote actions. This enables the ability to check vehicle status and control certain functions like starting climate preconditioning, checking battery status and unlocking doors, amongst other functions. Initially available to users in the United States, functionality will roll out for more markets over time.

06 January 2023

