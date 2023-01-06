Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
H2Carrier and Anori developing PtX project in Greenland; production of green ammonia on floating platform P2XFloater

06 January 2023

H2Carrier AS and Greenland-based Anori A/S have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the purpose of developing the first commercial wind farm in Greenland with subsequent production and export of green ammonia.

The 1.5GW wind farm will supply power to H2Carrier’s floating production vessel for hydrogen and green ammonia, the P2XFloater. (Earlier post.) Green ammonia will be stored in tanks onboard the vessel, then exported to smaller shipping vessels and carried to the international market for ammonia. This large project will enable Greenland to play a key role within global decarbonization.

H2Carrier has developed a proprietary design for a vessel which will produce, store and export green ammonia, the P2XFloater. This design has been developed in a close co-operation with leading engineering firms in Norway. As far as H2Carrier is aware, the P2XFloater is the first of its kind to be launched on a global basis capable of producing hydrogen and ammonia on an industrial scale.

The P2XFloater is based on well-proven technologies from floating production of oil and gas (FPSO—floating production, storage and offloading) in combination with control systems which optimize renewable power, electrolyzers and the Haber-Bosch-process for production of ammonia. H2Carrier plans to build, own/lease and operate a fleet of P2XFloaters on PtX projects globally.

Posted on 06 January 2023 in Ammonia, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background, Power-to-Gas, Power-to-Liquids | | Comments (1)

Comments

Davemart

This is the sort of tech which gets the old cost and works guy in me slavering, never mind breakthrough tech!

My ears prick up when we have re-purposing existing assets, so long as it is not too complex.

Converting existing shipping is both cheaper and faster, so you can have a rapid roll out.

' The P2XFloater™ is based on well proven technologies from floating production of oil and gas (FPSOs- floating production, storage and offloading) in combination with control systems which optimise renewable power, electrolysers and the Haber-Bosch-process for production of ammonia.'

https://www.h2carrier.com/post/h2carrier-as-and-anori-a-s-to-co-operate-in-developing-a-large-ptx-project-in-greenland

More efficient processes to produce ammonia are being worked on, which would eventually further reduce costs and improve efficiency, but for now, we have drop in proven tech, which will do the job just fine.

And the other half of production, using wind, is of course proven tech with rapidly falling cost.

With huge areas of wind swept land, this is cheaper than off shore, where the maritime environment ups costs, makes maintenance tougher and degrades equipment,,

Posted by: Davemart | 06 January 2023 at 01:58 AM

