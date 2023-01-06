Infinitum introduces Aircore Mobility motor at CES 2023

Infinitum, creator of the air core motor (earlier post), introduced Aircore Mobility, a next-generation, axial flux propulsion and traction motor designed to sustainably power passenger and commercial electric vehicles, as well as aviation, marine, construction, agricultural machines and auxiliary applications.

The Aircore Mobility motor delivers high power and torque density and operates with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load conditions to maximize vehicle range, whether on road, off road, on water or in the air.

The Aircore Mobility motor replaces the heavy, copper-wound iron stator found in traditional motors with a lightweight, printed circuit board (PCB) stator that is 10x more reliable. When compared to conventional motors, it is 10% more efficient, 50% smaller and lighter, and uses 66% less copper.





By replacing the iron core with a PCB stator, mechanical losses are reduced, efficiency is increased and noise and vibration are significantly reduced. The Aircore Mobility motor is covered by 32 issued patents and 44 pending patents and will be generally available in Q2 2023.

Leveraging its unique PCB stator design, the Aircore Mobility motor can achieve up to 4-5x the current density of a conventional, liquid-cooled motor using a liquid cooling technique that allows the coolant to be in direct contact with the stator, mitigating heat across a larger surface area, enabling high overload capability and extended life.





Our aircore motor topology eliminates core losses and delivers a broader range of speeds and load conditions where the motor can operate at high efficiency levels. The Aircore Mobility motor offers a new avenue in extending range for Class 1-8 vehicles, aerospace, marine, construction and agricultural machines. —Paulo Guedes-Pinto, vice president of technology for Infinitum

Infinitum’s Aircore Mobility motor is designed and manufactured with a sustainable, circular lifecycle. The motor can be produced using fewer raw materials and its modular design allows the housing, rotors, and stators to be reused multiple times, giving parts a second and third life to serve future generations. The motor can also be manufactured almost anywhere locally without complex assembly equipment and its smaller size means more product is shipped in equal space, which reduces transportation-related emissions.

Infinitum, winner of three 2023 CES Innovation Honoree designations, is showcasing its Aircore Mobility motor at CES 2023 in the Innovation Showcase at the Venetian and at booth 3971 in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), West Hall for Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility.