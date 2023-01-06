Mercedes-Benz to launch global branded high-power charging network, starting in North America with €1B investment

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch a global high-power charging network across North America, Europe, China and other key markets. It will begin to be built this year in the US and Canada, followed by other regions around the globe. The aim is to have the full network in place before the end of the decade, when Mercedes-Benz intends to go all-electric wherever market conditions allow.

Mercedes-Benz intends for its high-power charging network to enhance customers’ charging experience, and create a global infrastructure asset with future value-creation potential. The Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will be located in key cities and urban population centers, close to major arteries, convenient retail and service destinations, including participating Mercedes-Benz dealership sites.

The company believes this strategic move will significantly enhance the usability and convenience of its new generation of electric vehicles, differentiate the Mercedes-Benz ownership experience and accelerate the EV transformation.

The charging network will focus first and foremost on Mercedes-Benz customers, who will enjoy preferential access via a reservation function and other benefits. However, it will also be open to drivers of all other brands with compatible technology. This comprehensive initiative, alongside ongoing support for shared networks such as IONITY, also aims to drive global adoption of electric mobility.

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Mercedes-Benz announced that the rollout of its high-power charging network will start this year in North America. The collaboration partners here include MN8 Energy, one of the largest solar energy and battery storage owners and operators in the US, and ChargePoint, a leading EV charging network technology company.

By 2027, a network totaling more than 400 hubs across North America with more than 2,500 high-power chargers is planned to offer a premium, sustainable and reliable charging experience.

For those traveling long distances, Mercedes-Benz Electric Intelligence navigation automatically optimizes route planning, incorporating the best charging points and reserving spaces in advance. The system knows the capacity utilization at the respective locations and ensures customers can gain immediate access to the reserved charging point at the required time. This is intended to eliminate wait times for Mercedes-Benz customers.

The experience will be further enhanced by the easy and convenient “Plug & Charge” function. The charging station communicates directly with the vehicle via the charging cable. Manual authentication via card, app or head unit will not be required but possible. Mercedes-Benz customers can use this function via the Mercedes me connect service Mercedes me Charge. All other customers will have straightforward access to a wide array of payment functions.

Depending on region and location, the hubs will offer 4 to 12, and ultimately as many as 30, high-power chargers (HPC) with up to 350 kW of charging power. Intelligent charge-load management will allow each vehicle to charge at its maximum capacity keeping waiting times to an absolute minimum. The optimized station layout will ensure plenty of space around the vehicle as well as unhindered charging from either side. Where feasible, charging points will be covered for protection from the weather.

The locations and surroundings of the Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will be carefully selected with wider customer needs in mind. Our best possible charging experience will therefore come with food outlets and restrooms situated nearby. Facilities will also be equipped with surveillance cameras and other measures to provide a safe and secure charging environment.

Mercedes-Benz strives to enable its customers to charge with green energy at its own charging network, preferably ensured via green electricity supply contracts or by using renewable energy certificates from an accredited supplier. Selected Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will also be equipped with photovoltaic systems to provide electricity for lighting and video surveillance, for example.

The total investment cost for the North American network will be just over €1 billion, deployed over the next 6-7 years. The capital for this will be provided by Mercedes and MN8 in a roughly 50:50 split.

The setup of the stations itself is favored by the high degree of commonality in the network and a modular, scalable site design. The company believes the global reach and prime locations of its charging network means it is also likely to become an asset in its own right.