Volvo Car USA fully electric vehicle sales reach 7.2% of total in 2022

Volvo Car USA reported sales of 102,038 cars for the full year 2022, down 16.5% compared with the year before. The share of fully electric Volvo cars reached 7.2% during the year, up 14.3% year-on-year.

The company said that full year sales performance was affected by challenges across the supply chain as well as production restraints caused by component shortages and COVID-related lockdowns in China.

In the month of December, Volvo Car USA sold 11,111 cars, up 6.4%compared with the same month last year.

The share of overall Recharge cars—those with pure electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains—reached 27.4% during December 2022. Fully electric cars accounted for 10% of sales and grew 50%, making it the best month ever for BEVs.

As a whole, the Americas Region sold 38,538 Recharge cars last year, a 9.5% increase over 2021. Recharge models accounted for a third of overall sales in December, with 13,323 cars sold.