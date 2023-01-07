Factorial unveils 100 Ah solid-state battery cell at CES 2023
Factorial, a developer of next-generation solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, previewed a 100 Ah battery cell at CES 2023 in the Stellantis exhibition space. Developed as part of Factorial and Stellantis’ joint development agreement announced in November 2021, this cell results from the two companies’ continued collaboration to bring advanced solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles. (Earlier post.)
After already successfully creating automotive relevant sized cells of 40 Ah capacity (earlier post), Factorial is introducing even larger format cells to meet the key performance requirements from their global leading automotive OEM partners.
In his keynote address at CES 2030, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said that:
With Factorial, we are in development of a proprietary technology that uses less cobalt. Coming by 2026, the solid-state battery may deliver up to 30% higher energy density compared to conventional lithium ion, which could enable an even longer driving range or less weight. Together, we are already working on the next generation that will push this to 50%.
Factorial’s battery features a polymer-based solid electrolyte and a lithium-metal anode. Factorial’s FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) leverages current lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities, which saves production costs and time, while improving energy density and safety.
Specs published in 2021 were unimpressive. 350 wh/kg, but no good at fast charging and only 450 cycles until 80% capacity. No info on cost or materials used.
Has anybody seen more recent info?
Posted by: peskanov | 07 January 2023 at 09:57 AM
There is not much information on the new 100 Ah solid-state battery.
Factorial Energy was originally Lionano and was based at the McGovern Center incubator at Cornell University.
Their original work was on development of electrodes, possibly using Electrospun Nanofibers.
https://ny-best.org/page/Lionano
https://joogroup.cbe.cornell.edu/nanomaterials-for-energy-storage-applications/
This would create a porous electrode which would allow solid polymer electrolytes to penetrate into the electrode.
Check patent: US20210020944A1
Posted by: Gryf | 07 January 2023 at 12:35 PM