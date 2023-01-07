Factorial unveils 100 Ah solid-state battery cell at CES 2023

Factorial, a developer of next-generation solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, previewed a 100 Ah battery cell at CES 2023 in the Stellantis exhibition space. Developed as part of Factorial and Stellantis’ joint development agreement announced in November 2021, this cell results from the two companies’ continued collaboration to bring advanced solid-state battery technology to electric vehicles. (Earlier post.)

After already successfully creating automotive relevant sized cells of 40 Ah capacity (earlier post), Factorial is introducing even larger format cells to meet the key performance requirements from their global leading automotive OEM partners.

In his keynote address at CES 2030, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said that:

With Factorial, we are in development of a proprietary technology that uses less cobalt. Coming by 2026, the solid-state battery may deliver up to 30% higher energy density compared to conventional lithium ion, which could enable an even longer driving range or less weight. Together, we are already working on the next generation that will push this to 50%.





Factorial’s battery features a polymer-based solid electrolyte and a lithium-metal anode. Factorial’s FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) leverages current lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities, which saves production costs and time, while improving energy density and safety.