Nikkei: India passes Japan to become world’s No. 3 auto market in 2022

India’s sales of new vehicles totaled at least 4.25 million units, based on preliminary results, topping the 4.2 million sold in Japan, according to a Nikkei report.

New vehicles delivered in India totaled 4.13 million between January and November 2022, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Adding December’s sales volume reported Sunday by Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, brings the total to roughly 4.25 million units.

In Japan, 4,201,321 vehicles were sold in 2022, down 5.6% from 2021, according to data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

In 2021, China continued to lead the global auto market, with 26.27 million vehicles sold. The US remained second at 15.4 million vehicles, followed by Japan at 4.44 million units.

India’s 2022 sales volume is expected to rise further with the inclusion of pending fourth-quarter sales figures for commercial vehicles, along with year-end results yet to be released by Tata Motors and other automakers.

Vehicles powered by gasoline, including hybrid vehicles, accounted for most of the new autos sold in India last year. Electric vehicles hardly have a presence. Autos for the Indian market are seen having fewer semiconductors than those sold in advanced economies.

India is home to 1.4 billion people, and its population is expected to outstrip China sometime this year and continue growing until the early 2060s. Incomes are rising as well.

British research firm Euromonitor estimates that 8.5% of Indian households owned a passenger vehicle in 2021. A survey (National Family Health Survey 2019-5 (2019 - 2021)) released by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare found that in India, an average of 7.5% of households owns a car, with the percentage varying broadly across states (e.g., 45.2% in Goa to 2% in Bihar). Per the same survey, 49.7% of Indian households owns a two-wheeler.