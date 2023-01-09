Mobileye sees $17B+ revenue pipeline through 2030 of ADAS business

Mobileye sees a revenue pipeline of ADAS business through 2030 of greater than $17 billion—including $3.5 billion of projected revenue from the SuperVision driver assistance system alone, a product that was only launched in the fourth quarter of 2021. Last year alone, some 233 models launched globally with Mobileye ADAS technology inside.





Due to other new products such as EyeQ6 system-on-chip, the pipeline grew over the course of 2022 as Mobileye added $6.7 billion projected revenue in ADAS, across projected future volume of 63.6 million systems.

In addition to ADAS, Mobileye expects an additional $3.5 billion in revenue from Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service products through 2028, based on deals with three major partners, including a recently secured mobility-as-a-service AV program with a leading EU commercial vehicle builder. Mobileye also has a line of sight for $1.5 billion in revenue from a single consumer AV (Mobileye Chauffeur) program through 2030.

Mobileye’s SuperVision “eyes-on, hands-off” system is seeing strong customer demand in China, where more than 70,000 Zeekr 001 EV owners will soon get an additional over-the-air update that unlocks key mapping-based features.

SuperVision will also be included in the upcoming Zeekr 009, along with near-term global launches on models from three other brands under the Geely Group umbrella.

By combining a camera-only sensing system with Mobileye’s key mapping and decision-making technology, SuperVision gives automakers an affordable, flexible platform for eyes-on, hands-off driving across a range of operational design domains.

The system’s success and speed-to-market in China’s highly competitive automotive landscape has driven new business wins for SuperVision-based systems around the world. Mobileye has kicked off development work with a premium European automaker for programs targeting delivery in 2025, with other customers at advanced stages of development. Overall, Mobileye now expects volume of SuperVision based vehicles to reach about 1.2 million units in 2026.

OEMs are showing strong desire to leverage investments in SuperVision as a bridge to enable eyes-off autonomous functions—comparable to SAE Level 3 and Level 4—across a variety of operational design domains, Mobileye said. This can be done by simply adding additional sensing suites and computing power in a modular way to create a high-value, cost-efficient, eyes-off product for consumer-owned vehicles in the medium term.

Beyond SuperVision and consumer-owned AVs, Mobileye has continued to develop its Mobileye Drive mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) autonomous vehicle technology in 2022. It recently signed an MOU for several thousand units with a major global producer of light commercial vehicles. In 2023, Mobileye will continue testing its AV tech, with pilots of the latest vehicle technology hitting the road in Germany.

While sentiment around AVs has swung widely over the past year, Mobileye has remained focused on delivering scalable, modular AV technology. Ensuring public and regulatory trust in autonomous vehicles before they hit the road will require robust, transparent validation.

At CES 2023, CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua detailed for the first time Mobileye’s three-layer validation approach to AV technology that leverages its unique assets (such as Road Experience Mapping data and True Redundancy). This combination of real-world testing, simulation and hardware-in-the-loop validation allows Mobileye to marshal its massive road-test data towards solving AVs at scale.

Mobileye’s MaaS deployment partners also continue to make progress. At CES 2023, AV collaborator Holon revealed a new autonomous people mover powered by Mobileye Drive. By approaching AV tech in the same way it popularized ADAS technology—focusing on solutions that can be built affordably, work globally and built flexibly for different types of vehicles—Mobileye sees a clear and financially sustainable path to developing both consumer-owned and fleet-deployed AVs.

Mobileye’s innovation roadmap for the future includes key new technologies such as imaging radar, a sensor that can provide the benefits of lidar at a fraction of the cost. After demonstrating the potential of imaging radar last year, Mobileye has begun collaborating with Wistron NeWeb, an experienced automotive radar supplier, to bring the technology to production two years from now.