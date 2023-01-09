Maire Tecnimont Group and NTPC to develop green methanol project in India

Tecnimont Private Limited, Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTPC, India’s largest power generation company. The objective of the MOU is jointly to evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial-scale green methanol production facilities at NTPC projects in India.

The Green Methanol Project involves capturing carbon from NTPC power plants and converting it into green fuel. Green methanol has a wide range of applications, including serving the chemical industry as a base material, being used as an energy carrier for storing electricity generated from renewable sources, and serving as a transportation fuel. It is considered as a substitute fuel for maritime fuel applications.

Separately, NTPC has commissioned India’s first green hydrogen blending project. Green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. The project is a joint effort of NTPC and Gujarat Gas Limited (GGL).

NTPC and GGL achieved this milestone in record time after the foundation stone laid on 30 July 2022. This set-up is geared up to supply H2-NG (natural gas) to households of Kawas township at Adityanagar, Surat. Green hydrogen in Kawas is made by electrolysis of water using power from an already installed 1 MW floating solar project.