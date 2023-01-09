Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Maire Tecnimont Group and NTPC to develop green methanol project in India
INFINIQ demonstrates sensor fusion annotation and anonymization technology optimized for autonomous driving at CES

SMK Electronics introduces new automotive-grade 5 megapixel RGB-IR camera at CES 2023

09 January 2023

-

SMK Electronics introduced its RGB-IR ultra-high resolution 5-megapixel automotive grade camera at CES 2023. Designed for in-cabin monitoring of seat occupancy, the RGB-IR gathers significantly greater detail in both normal and low light conditions; and, with its comparatively smaller footprint, replaces the dual RGB and IR cameras traditionally used for this purpose.

With the ongoing transition to electrically powered vehicles, the integration of advanced technology into new car builds is not only at an all-time high, but growing exponentially. And nowhere is this more evident than in the design of automobile optical systems, with the integration of in-cabin cameras now standard across newer models and brands.

Gathering significantly greater detail in both normal and low lighting conditions, the RGB/IR camera is ideal for OMS (Occupancy Monitoring System) and DMS (Driver Monitoring System) roles. Its higher resolution and greater RGB color sensitivity, combined with a relatively small footprint, make the RGB/IR a perfect single camera replacement for the dual RGB and IR camera sub-systems now in use.

—Paul Evans, President of SMK Electronics

SMK’s RGB/IR Automotive Grade Camera Specifications

Active Pixels: 2592(W) x 1944(H)
Frame Rate: Alternating 60fps RGB/IR
Distance: 5 meters or more
Field of View: 137°(H) 96°(V) 192°(D)
Power Source: Camera (12V) / LED (24V)
Applications: Driver Management & Occupancy Management Systems
Dimensions: Configurable to Customer Specifications

Posted on 09 January 2023 in Driver Assistance Systems, Market Background, Sensors | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)